Mnet catches the staff member who spoiled 'Produce X 101's first ranking, warns of strong legal action

Mnet has caught the staff member that spoiled the first round of eliminations.

Last month, a staff member had detailed everything that happened during the first eliminations and posted the excel sheet screenshots. The spoiler was 100% correct, from the ranking details to other situations as well.

The staff member that originally uploaded the spoilers apologized and said, "I apologize to the staff and the trainees that were hurt from my actions. I made a giant mistake revealing what was happening during 'Produce X 101's first eliminations on May 26th as comments in this cafe, and then deleting them. I was too naive about what the consequences of my actions would be. My comments were screenshot and organized and went all around the internet as the 'Excel Spoiler'. I didn't realize how serious my actions were until I was contacted by the company. I did sign a confidentiality agreement, but I did not completely read the contract. I didn't listen to the management when they said not to reveal spoilers, and this happened. I was thoughtless and it is inexcusably my fault. I cannot turn back the time, but if I could, I will never make this mistake again. I apologize to everyone once again."

Mnet said, "To protect our viewers, we will continue to launch detailed investigations whenever spoilers occur and take strong legal action. An uncountable number of staff work hard to make this program, and we hope that their efforts are not wasted through spoilers. We will also work hard to make sure no more spoilers occur."

Today, Mnet will be filming their 2nd round of eliminations for 'Produce X 101'. Do you think there will be any more spoilers?