B1A4's Jinyoung to officially enlist this month

B1A4's Jinyoung will be officially enlisting for his mandatory military service later this month.



On June 5, LINK8 Entertainment confirmed, "Jinyoung has received his draft notice from the Military Manpower Administration. He'll be starting at a recruit training center on June 20. He'll give his all to sincerely fulfill his duty." The time and location of his enlistment will remain private according to his wishes.



The B1A4 member will be serving as a public service worker following basic training due to a shoulder injury. He was deemed unfit for active duty by the Military Manpower Administration because of a labral tear in his right shoulder.



