News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 17 days ago

Lee Hi reveals she and iKON's B.I still have an awkward relationship?

Lee Hi revealed she and iKON's B.I still have an awkward relationship.

B.I featured in Lee Hi's recent title track "No One", but it seems the two YG Entertainment labelmates didn't have the time to get to know each other more. On the June 5th live broadcast '24℃ on VIBE', Lee Hi discussed her new album '24℃' with Akdong Musician's Suhyun, who presented questions from fans. Suhyun asked Lee Hi how she relaxes herself when she's nervous, and she responded, "I don't have any particular strategy for that. I think I start relaxing when I just stare aimlessly."

She also discussed her experience with the artists who featured in her album, sharing, "I was always a fan of G.Soul, so we got close pretty quickly. I asked him to feature, and he readily accepted so I was thankful." As for B.I, Lee Hi said, "We're still in the process of getting close to each other. I really respect him. I think since we care for one another and value each other, our relationship is a bit difficult." 


Have you heard Lee Hi's "No One" featuring B.I?

Blue2012154 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

Nowhere in there does she use the word "awkward." Does AKP just put words in people's mouths now? This was completely made up.

Do better AKP.

14

Shxxbob57 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

Yall speak Korean or just come up with shit like this just for clickbait sake?

All she said was they're both close but don't get a lot of opportunities to see each other. Also you conveniently left out the part where they're on first name basis.

