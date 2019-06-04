Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

18 days ago

ATEEZ group up for 'Wave' teaser image of 'Treasure Ep.3: One to All' album

ATEEZ have grouped up for their latest "Wave" teaser image of 'Treasure Ep.3: One to All' album.

As previously reported, the rookie boy group ATEEZ will be carrying out a unique comeback event this time around by having fans and the group members vote on the comeback title song between "Wave" and "Illusion". Fans can visit ATEEZ's official fan cafe or MyMusicTaste's website to cast their votes.

ATEEZ's 3rd mini album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All' is set to drop on June 10 at 6 PM KST!

