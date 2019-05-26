ATEEZ tease upcoming performance previews of 'Illusion' & 'Wave' + announce 1st Seoul fan meeting

Rookie boy group ATEEZ will be dropping performance previews of their title track contenders "Illusion" and "Wave" later today!

For their upcoming comeback with their 3rd mini album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All', ATEEZ will be having their fans vote on their promotional title track between two options - "Illusion" and "Wave". You can visit here to cast your vote in round 1 of the battle, after listening to lengthy previews of both tracks! Round 2 of the voting (based on dance performance previews) kicks off after May 27 at 6 PM KST and continues until June 10.

Furthermore, the rookie boy group has just announced their 1st ever domestic fan meeting, the '1st ATINY PARTY' taking place this July 27 at the Yes 24 Live Hall! Check out teaser posters for ATEEZ's two comeback title track contenders, as well as for their 1st fan meeting, below!