Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

35

12

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 9 hours ago

Ailee reveals track list for upcoming 'butterFLY' album feat. EXO's Chen

AKP STAFF

Ailee has revealed the track list for her upcoming album 'butterFLY'.

In the teaser images below, the 10 tracks on Ailee's 'butterFLY' are revealed, and her track "Love" features EXO's Chen. She's already given a preview of the choreography and studio recording for her comeback.

Stay tuned for updates on Ailee's comeback! 

  1. Ailee
  2. BUTTERFLY
4 4,172 Share 74% Upvoted

2

Isratjahan178 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

I can't wait to listen to this song.

Share

2

thealigirl81,007 pts 6 hours ago 0
6 hours ago

this album's gonna kill it

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Holland, K.Will, LOONA, Chuu, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, Red Velvet, SISTAR, Heechul
10 Kpop MVs and Songs that have LGBT themes
22 hours ago   10   31,774

allkpop in your Inbox