Ailee reveals track list for upcoming 'butterFLY' album feat. EXO's Chen

Ailee has revealed the track list for her upcoming album 'butterFLY'.
In the teaser images below, the 10 tracks on Ailee's 'butterFLY' are revealed, and her track "Love" features EXO's Chen. She's already given a preview of the choreography and studio recording for her comeback.
Stay tuned for updates on Ailee's comeback!
