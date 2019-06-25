100% members to enlist before the end of 2019

The 100% members will be enlisting for their mandatory military service before the end of 2019.



On June 25, TOP Media announced, "We'd like to thank the fans who have always loved 100%, and we're letting you know of 100%'s schedule for the latter half of 2019. 100% plan to enlist for their mandatory military service in turn in the second half of 2019."



The label also stated 100%'s fan meeting '2019 100% Last Fan Meeting in Seoul' on July 14 KST will be the group's final scheduled event of the year. The exact enlistment schedule for the 100% members will be revealed at a later time.



Stay tuned for updates.



[공지] 백퍼센트 2019년 하반기 스케줄 안내



안녕하세요. TOP Media입니다.



늘 백퍼센트를 사랑해주시는 팬 여러분들께 감사드리며

2019년 하반기 백퍼센트 스케줄에 대해 안내드립니다. — 백퍼센트(100%) (@TOP_100PERCENT) June 25, 2019