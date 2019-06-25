Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

26

9

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 9 hours ago

100% members to enlist before the end of 2019

AKP STAFF

The 100% members will be enlisting for their mandatory military service before the end of 2019.

On June 25, TOP Media announced, "We'd like to thank the fans who have always loved 100%, and we're letting you know of 100%'s schedule for the latter half of 2019. 100% plan to enlist for their mandatory military service in turn in the second half of 2019."

The label also stated 100%'s fan meeting '2019 100% Last Fan Meeting in Seoul' on July 14 KST will be the group's final scheduled event of the year. The exact enlistment schedule for the 100% members will be revealed at a later time.

Stay tuned for updates.   

  1. 100%
  2. TOP MEDIA
3 4,940 Share 74% Upvoted

4

mickeymichelleg66 pts 8 hours ago 0
8 hours ago

I hope best for the group when they come back.

Share

2

crowboy7 pts 8 hours ago 0
8 hours ago

Ahh, so they're enlisting all around the same time? I'm glad. I'm looking forward to them promoting again; seriously one of the best vocal groups in kpop.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Holland, K.Will, LOONA, Chuu, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, Red Velvet, SISTAR, Heechul
10 Kpop MVs and Songs that have LGBT themes
22 hours ago   10   31,774

allkpop in your Inbox