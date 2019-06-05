Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

23

11

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 17 days ago

Crayon Pop's Way reveals idol secrets to managing sweat and smooth armpits

AKP STAFF

Crayon Pop's Way revealed idol secrets to managing sweat and keeping their armpits smooth.

On her YouTube channel, Way answered a popular question from curious viewers about how K-pop idols always seem to have clean and clear armpits. She explained staff members always carry around hand towels for the idols to wipe their sweat after performances. Way also shared that most idol stars receive laser hair removal for their armpits as continuous shaving can cause scars, uneven skin, and pigmentation. 

Watch all of Way's tips above, and make sure to turn on the English captions!

6

TaeBreeze548 pts 17 days ago
17 days ago

I know most idols use laser hair removal nowadays. The boys to get their facial hair taken away and the girls to get their legs/bikini/armpits done. Tbh I want to try it out to but I’m too scared if it’ll hurt lmao

4 more replies

3

xHanaa187 pts 17 days ago
17 days ago

ngl i was curious about that

