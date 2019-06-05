Crayon Pop's Way reveals idol secrets to managing sweat and smooth armpits

Crayon Pop's Way revealed idol secrets to managing sweat and keeping their armpits smooth.



On her YouTube channel, Way answered a popular question from curious viewers about how K-pop idols always seem to have clean and clear armpits. She explained staff members always carry around hand towels for the idols to wipe their sweat after performances. Way also shared that most idol stars receive laser hair removal for their armpits as continuous shaving can cause scars, uneven skin, and pigmentation.



Watch all of Way's tips above, and make sure to turn on the English captions!