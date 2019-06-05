Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

53

8

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 17 days ago

CLC reveal 'ME(美)' dance practice video

AKP STAFF

CLC have revealed their dance practice video for 'ME(美)'. 

The Cube Entertainment girl group made a comeback with their digital single last week, and they've now released a special choreography video for fans. CLC's digital single "ME" is about recognizing and appreciating your own beauty.

Check out the dance practice video above and the MV here if you missed it.

  1. CLC
  2. ME
5 4,715 Share 87% Upvoted

5

Tsukiko7550 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

FUCKING QUEENS

Share

1

Brown_Cream226 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

TBH I watch these more than the actual MV's and CLC doesn't disappoint

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   52,075
Pentagon
Pentagon take on 90s pop on 'Immortal Song'
3 minutes ago   0   104
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,488

allkpop in your Inbox