CLC have revealed their dance practice video for 'ME(美)'.
The Cube Entertainment girl group made a comeback with their digital single last week, and they've now released a special choreography video for fans. CLC's digital single "ME" is about recognizing and appreciating your own beauty.
Check out the dance practice video above and the MV here if you missed it.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
53
8
Posted by17 days ago
CLC reveal 'ME(美)' dance practice video
CLC have revealed their dance practice video for 'ME(美)'.
5 4,715 Share 87% Upvoted
Log in to comment