2PM members send Chansung off to military enlistment

The 2PM members sent Chansung off to his military enlistment.



On June 11, Chansung enlisted at the recruit base camp in Yeoncheon of Gyeonggi Province for the 5th Infantry Division, and 2PM members Taecyeon, Jun.K, and Nichkhun were there to see him off. The above photo was shared on 2PM's Twitter along with the message, "2PM's eternal maknae Chansung was cheerful until the end! Come back safely! Hottest, let's wait without crying! featuring all of the old boys who've gathered to send off the maknae."



The tweet continued, "The oldest hyung took a leave from the army to see Chansung off, the second oldest hyung woke up in the middle of the night because of the thought of the maknae leaving, and the third oldest hyung has returned to the army to see the maknae's face less than one month since his won military discharge."



Chansung is the final 2PM member to enlist, and he's due to be discharged in January of 2021.



