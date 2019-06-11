Sulli smiles in the face of hate in 'Night of Malicious Comments' talk show teasers

Sulli smiled in the face of hate in teaser videos for 'Night of Malicious Comments'.



JTBC dropped the first teasers for the anticipated talk show, and hosts Sulli, Shin Dong Yup, Kim Sook, and Kim Jong Min read a few harsh comments from netizens out loud. Surprisingly, the former f(x) member seems the most unfazed by the nasty remarks, and when Shin Dong Yup and Kim Sook ask her what her mindset was when she decided to join the show, she starts by laughing knowingly.



As previously reported, celebrities will discuss the topic of malicious comments that are rampant on the internet and on social media platforms on the show. Celebs will not only read through malicious comments directed at them personally, but also reveal their thoughts, reactions, and ways to strengthen one's mind against such hurtful comments.



You'll have to find out what Sulli thought about the show when 'Night of Malicious Comments' premieres on June 21 at 8PM KST.