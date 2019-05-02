2PM's maknae Chansung announces his military enlistment date

2PM's maknae Chansung will be enlisting like the rest of his group members this June 11, as an active duty soldier.

On May 31, JYP Entertainment stated, "2PM member Chansung plans to enlist this June 11 as an active duty soldier, in order to carry out his mandatory duties to the nation diligently. Due to his personal wishes to enlist quietly, we will not reveal the time and location of his departure."

Chansung is the final member of 2PM to enlist for his mandatory service, with the exception of Nichkhun. Earlier this year, fellow member Taecyeon was successfully discharged after completing his mandatory service, while Jun.K and and Wooyoung are currently still serving. Member Junho enlisted just yesterday, on May 30.



Best of luck to Chansung during his mandatory service.