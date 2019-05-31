Trainer Choi Young Jun names this trainee as the best dancer on 'Produce X 101'

Dance trainer Choi Young Jun named the best dancer on Mnet's 'Produce X 101.'

While watching level re-evaluation videos, Choi Young Jun called Music Works trainee Kim Kook Heon "the ace" in dancing, and said, "I personally think he's the #1 in dancing." Vocal trainer Lee Suk Hoon also said, "Kook Heon is really good at dancing."







Choi Young Jun, as well as other trainers, praised Kim Kook Heon's dance skills, stating, "He has drama in his expression," "He has good overall balance," "He is different.'



