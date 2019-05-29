Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

122

76

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 24 days ago

SM Entertainment's Lee Soo Man under fire for 'suspicious internal transactions'

AKP STAFF

SM Entertainment's Lee Soo Man is currently under fire for 'suspicious internal transactions.'

On May 29, reports alleged Lee Soo Man holds 100% of the stock in a ghost company 'Like Plan'. The SM Entertainment head stands accused of funneling 44% of the profits from the music label into the ghost company since 2014 and paying himself 10 billion Won ($8,367,500.00 USD) a year. 


Though 'Like Plan' went public in 2000, dividends from the company have never been paid out despite reporting profits that rival SM Entertainment.

In related news, SM Entertainment stocks have reportedly dropped by 28.01% this past year.

  1. Lee Soo Man
110 64,252 Share 62% Upvoted

49

Candy_Crush1,993 pts 24 days ago 4
24 days ago

Is 2019 the year of revelations and controversies ?

Itz already too much to handle.

Please throw away all these cheap people in jail asap.

4 more replies

30

DTRT6,098 pts 24 days ago 11
24 days ago

Kpop is on fire, the bad kind of fire.

11 more replies

