Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 24 days ago

fromis_9 reveal track list for 'Fun Factory' single album

AKP STAFF

fromis_9 have revealed the track list for their single album 'Fun Factory'.

The girl group's upcoming 1st single album includes their title song "Fun!" as well as "LoveRumPumPum" and "Fly High". "Fun Factory" is the girl group's 1st single album, and it's dropping on June 4 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on fromis_9, and watch their prologue teaser video here if you missed it.

