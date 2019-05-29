fromis_9 have revealed the track list for their single album 'Fun Factory'.
The girl group's upcoming 1st single album includes their title song "Fun!" as well as "LoveRumPumPum" and "Fly High". "Fun Factory" is the girl group's 1st single album, and it's dropping on June 4 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on fromis_9, and watch their prologue teaser video here if you missed it.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
17
10
Posted by24 days ago
fromis_9 reveal track list for 'Fun Factory' single album
fromis_9 have revealed the track list for their single album 'Fun Factory'.
0 2,129 Share 63% Upvoted
Log in to comment