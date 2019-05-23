Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

CIX to have a debut reality show 'Hello CIX'

CIX is greeting fans with a debut reality show.

On May 23, the new boy group from C9 Entertainment announced that their debut reality show 'Hello CIX' will be coming to V Original

The rookie group with former Wanna One member Bae Jin Young, plus SeunghunHyunsukYonghee, and BX recently opened up their official social media accounts and confirmed they will be debuting in the second half of 2019. 

'Hello CIX' is scheduled to air its first episode on June 4. Stay tuned for more on CIX's debut!

sichengd
29 days ago

seriously, what's up w all these new groups with the letter x in their names?

kat
29 days ago

I think it's the right move considering most people only know Bae Jin Young right now so it'll give people a chance to learn the other members' personalities

