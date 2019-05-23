CIX to have a debut reality show 'Hello CIX'

CIX is greeting fans with a debut reality show.

On May 23, the new boy group from C9 Entertainment announced that their debut reality show 'Hello CIX' will be coming to V Original.

The rookie group with former Wanna One member Bae Jin Young, plus Seunghun, Hyunsuk, Yonghee, and BX recently opened up their official social media accounts and confirmed they will be debuting in the second half of 2019.

'Hello CIX' is scheduled to air its first episode on June 4. Stay tuned for more on CIX's debut!