Actress Han Ji Sun fined for assaulting a taxi driver and the police

AKP STAFF

Actress Han Ji Sung, 26, has been fined 5 million KRW (4,196 USD) with a year of probation for assault. 

According to Channel A on May 23, back in September, Han got on a taxi in front of a movie theater in Gangnam and started hitting the taxi driver, 61. 

Han slapped the taxi driver's face and hit his head with her tumbler. The actress caused a scene, claiming the taxi driver wasn't going the direction she wanted. 

In an interview with Channel A, the taxi driver said, "She started cursing immediately and the beating started. It wasn't just dropping the honorifics. She used extremely vulgar language."


Han's violent act continued into the police station. She slapped the police officer's face, bit his arm, and kicked his leg. 

The taxi driver revealed he has not received an apology from Han. He said, "It's so upsetting on my part. A lady that's younger than my children was like that to me..."


Meanwhile, Han's agency, J Wide Company, stated, "Han is deeply reflecting on her actions... We tried to contact the taxi driver but we could not find his contact."

J Wide Company released an official statement following Channel A's news report and apologized for failing to take care of their artist and promised to be more cautious from now on. 

Don't drink if you can't control yourself

She’s not even famous and acts like that, imagine how she would act if she was famous

