Super Junior's Yesung reportedly filming his solo comeback MV today

According to an exclusive report on May 30, Super Junior member Yesung is scheduled to carry out filming for his solo comeback MV on this day!

Industry insiders say that Yesung recently wrapped up recording and production for his solo comeback album, and also set his comeback date for some time this June. Earlier this year, Yesung greeted his fans in Japan with the release of a full solo album, embarking on a Japanese tour in light of his comeback.

Now, Yesung's Korean solo comeback MV filming is expected to take place under strict surveillance near Kyeonggi-do some time this evening.



[UPDATE] Label SJ has confirmed Yesung's solo comeback for this summer, stating, "His solo comeback is set for some time in mid-June, and it's true that he is filming his comeback MV today (May 30)."