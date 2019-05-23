Baekhyun turns into the cutest fanboy after meeting 'LoL' legendary player Faker

EXO's Baekhyun met his idol, T1's Faker (Lee Sang Hyeok).

On May 23, Baekhyun, who recently opened up his personal YouTube channel, uploaded a new video. The clip shows Baekhyun attending an SKT event for 5G with fellow member Kai.



While waiting to go on stage, the greatest League of Legends player of all-time, Faker, came and sat next to Baekhyun. The idol reacted surprised and timidly revealed, "I'm your fan."





In the caption, Baekhyun shared he wanted to ask Faker for his number and play an 'LoL' game together during their personal time but he couldn't and just sat down nervously.

Instead, Baekhyun told Faker the filmed footage will be going on his YouTube channel then once again expressed affection, saying, "You're my favorite player."





Watch Baekhyun's fanboy moment in the clip below.