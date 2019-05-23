[MV & Album Review] GOT7 – 'Spinning Top : Between Security & Insecurity'

GOT7 – 'SPINNING TOP : BETWEEN SECURITY & INSECURITY'





Track List:





1. 1°

2. ECLIPSE

3. The End

4. TIME OUT

5. Believe

6. PAGE

GOT7 has dropped their newest album for the summer, the EP 'Spinning Top : Between Security & Insecurity.' That's got to be the longest album title I've seen in forever. This comeback gives you six fresh songs, including the title track "Eclipse." If you were eagerly awaiting a GOT7 comeback, you don't need to wait any longer.

Beginning with synth stabs and snaps, the smooth "1°" starts the album. It has a lot in common with R&B and combines the smooth vocals of pop with that particular music form. And there's little playfulness in this tune. Between Jinyoung's silky-smooth vocals and Youngjae's plaintive singing, we have an emotional tune about doubts and insecurities. Perfectly matched to their concept. "ECLIPSE" continues in the same vein lyrically, if not sonically. It's much more of a pop song than "1°," with a loud crashing chorus and fierce vocals lending it some power. And with a rap line coming right after the first chorus, it just makes it even better. This is a jammin' title track, and now I'm jazzed for what's next.

"The End" comes in quietly, with claps and a stripped down melody. It takes 20 or seconds to really come into its own, but it still maintains much of its original form. It's a soft pop tune, and the boys manage to sing it tenderly. It's pretty soothing overall, and a good comedown from the energy of the last song. And next, we have the playful "TIME OUT." It's much lighter, having a lot in common with tropical house. It's a departure from what we've heard on this EP so far, but that's not a bad thing. In fact, a little variation is just what the doctor ordered. Yugyeom handles the first verses with a subtle vocal snap, and the other boys handle their parts capably, even if those parts are slightly predictable.

"Believe" lets us hear the boys drowning in auto-tune. While I don't know if they use auto-tune to sound better, here it's the kind of auto-tune I like -- a tinniness to their voices that make them sound robotic. BamBam starts it off, while Youngjae adds a definite smoothness to the whole thing. It's a power ballad, and I like how this sounds. The final tune on the EP, "PAGE," is the first proper club-banger on here. While the other tunes aren't bad, this is the higher-tempo, pounding beat style song, building up to an epic loud chorus. This probably has to be my favorite tune on here.

What we have here perfectly fits their concept. Even the way the album is constructed that way, cleverly mirroring the mood of insecurity at first, then gradually hitting security and a better sense of self. Everyone has these doubts about themselves sometimes, and it's likely the boys have gone through it too. But the second half of the album is the light at the end of the tunnel, the strength to pull through it and hold your head high. And yeah, this EP speaks to me, too.





MV REVIEW

Watch the boys confess their doubts and anxieties in "Eclipse."

This MV had the potential to be really bad and pedestrian. Lucky for us, GOT7 didn't go that direction.

Instead, you have shot after shot enhanced by CGI to be a cut above average. True, you do have the doe-eyed looks of the members before it begins in earnest, but after that, it becomes a feast for the eyes. An endless staircase, a tilted room (I lived in a duplex like that once LOL), staring at the clouds appearing at the same level as the hole he stands on, dancing on a spinning top, and dance moves like this one...

Those dance moves are rather well done. They have the traditional moves that we're used to seeing, and then something like the one above. Some of it reminded me of second-gen K-Pop, which is never a bad thing. The choreo was purposeful and direct, and I enjoyed watching them go through their moves.

And it all ties back to their concept. Sometimes they feel like they're on an uphill climb that goes nowhere, that where you are isn't quite right, and wondering where exactly you fit. Insecurity is a killer that way, and a real bear to overcome. There's even more imagery that I haven't covered, but this is more than enough.

Yeah. I have to say they pulled it out of their hat for this one. While not every shot is stunning, I have to say it was all in there for a reason. But don't take my word for it. There's more than enough room for more fan theories here. This is just my take.





Score





MV Relevance...........9

MV Production..........9

MV Concept..............8

MV SCORE: 8.6





Album Production.....8

Album Concept.........8

Tracklisting...............8

ALBUM SCORE: 8.0





OVERALL................8.3