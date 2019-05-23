Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

18

9

News
Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 29 days ago

Youngji's sister Heo Song Yeon shuts down dating rumors involving Jun Hyun Moo

AKP STAFF

Announcer Heo Song Yeon, also the older sister of Youngji, addressed the dating rumors involving Jun Hyun Moo.  

On the May 23 airing of KBS 2TV's 'Happy Together 4,' Heo Song Yeon strongly denied the dating rumors and said, "It's not true at all."


She shared, "In the past, Jun Hyun Moo gave me advice and told me that as a freelancer, I need to make my name known, even if I receive criticism. I didn't imagine getting swept up in such bizarre rumors though."


Jun Hyun Moo also commented, "False rumors leave big damage. A close relationship turns awkward and I become sorry for no reason."


  1. Jun Hyun Moo
  2. Youngji
  3. HEO SONG YEON
  4. HAPPY TOGETHER 4
5 15,519 Share 67% Upvoted

0

DTRT6,077 pts 29 days ago 0
29 days ago

No one: ...


Nugus: "Look at how much we're not dating!!!!!"

Share

0

jokbal_is_yum1,184 pts 29 days ago 2
29 days ago

She sure is pretty - but my heart will always belong to Youngji.
<3<3<3<3

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   45,423
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,681

allkpop in your Inbox