Youngji's sister Heo Song Yeon shuts down dating rumors involving Jun Hyun Moo

Announcer Heo Song Yeon, also the older sister of Youngji, addressed the dating rumors involving Jun Hyun Moo.

On the May 23 airing of KBS 2TV's 'Happy Together 4,' Heo Song Yeon strongly denied the dating rumors and said, "It's not true at all."





She shared, "In the past, Jun Hyun Moo gave me advice and told me that as a freelancer, I need to make my name known, even if I receive criticism. I didn't imagine getting swept up in such bizarre rumors though."





Jun Hyun Moo also commented, "False rumors leave big damage. A close relationship turns awkward and I become sorry for no reason."



