It's Park Ji Hoon's birthday!

The former Wanna One member was born on May 29, 1999. He has officially turned 20 this year. In celebration, fans from all over the world are sending many congrats with #지훈이의21번째May (Ji Hoon's 21st May) tweets.

You can check out some of the sweet b-day tweets for the idol star below. Happy Birthday, Park Ji Hoon!

Happy Birthday our wink and jeojang boy, park jihoon🎉🎉🎉🤗🤗 i hope you always smile, happy healthy, can enjoy this day🐦 MAY AND WANNABLE ALWAYS LOVE U💙



생일축하해💗💗💗 @Park_Jihoon_twt#HappyJihoonDay#지훈이의21번째May pic.twitter.com/G8uMJhSBgz — ara can't #BREATHE (@alwayschamsae) May 28, 2019

Happy birthday to my favourite aegyo prince. Baby no more so I’m wishing you all the happiness, success and good health in the world. 내 마음 속에 저장 forever! I love you so much! 💗🥰#HappyJihoonDay#지훈이의21번째May pic.twitter.com/dpJK7v6aWj — 𝓲𝓬𝓮 (@aishxjmn) May 28, 2019

Thank you for being born, you deserve all the love and happiness of the whole world 💕#HappyJihoonDay #지훈이의21번째May pic.twitter.com/rm1Dj3q7Qc — IM SO IN LOVE WITH PWJ (@chamcIoud) May 28, 2019