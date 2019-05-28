Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 25 days ago

Kim Jae Hwan takes his first ever solo music show win on 'The Show'!

AKP STAFF

Kim Jae Hwan is this week's winner on SBS MTV's 'The Show'!

On the May 28 episode, Kim Jae Hwan, AB6IX, and Lovelyz were all nominated for first place. The former Wanna One member with his solo debut track "Begin Again" was announced the final winner. 

Despite his poor health condition, Kim Jae Hwan expressed sincere appreciation to his fans and presented a special dance version of "Begin Again" for the encore. 

This is Kim Jae Hwan's very first solo music show win. Congratulations!

