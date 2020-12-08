22

Former 'I-Land' contestant Hanbin to perform as the pre-opening act of the '2021 New Year's Eve Live presented by Weverse'

Former 'I-Land' contestant Hanbin will be joining the lineup of the first ever '2021 New Year's Eve Live presented by Weverse'!

On December 9, BeLift Lab confirmed that Hanbin will be featured as the pre-opening act ahead of the main 'New Year's Eve Live' show. Tickets for the upcoming Big Hit Labels joint concert opened up back on December 8, with the online show set to take place this New Year's Eve, on December 31 starting at 9:30 PM KST. 

The '2021 New Year's Eve Live presented by Weverse' features performing artists including Lee Hyun, Bumzu, NU'EST, BTS, GFriend, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, as well as special guest appearances by Halsey, Lauv, and Steve Aoki

Are you planning on ringing in the New Year with Big Hit Labels artists?

Lehuyen100713 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

Thank you so much 😭 Thank you for giving us this chance to see our Hubi before the old year ending , Belift, Bighit 😭 I will buy ticket right now 😭😭

2

anthua31 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Woo omg!

