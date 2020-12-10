1

ONEWE reveal artsy 'A Book in Memory' lyric teaser video

ONEWE have revealed their lyric teaser video for "A Book in Memory".

The teaser features an artsy concept that gives you a first-person look at the making of a craft book. "A Book in Memory" is the title track of the band's first single album 'Memory: Illusion', which is set to drop on December 11 KST.

Check out ONEWE's "A Book in Memory" lyric teaser above and music video teaser here if you missed it.  

