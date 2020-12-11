Taeyeon melts hearts with highlight clip #3 'Galaxy' from her 4th mini album 'What Do I Call You'

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has released a highlight clip #3 from her upcoming 4th solo mini album, 'What Do I Call You'!

The 3rd track from Taeyeon's upcoming album to be featured in a highlight clip so far, "Galaxy" is a moody R&B ballad with minimal guitar and piano sounds. The soft and sentimental lyrics paint the story of a unique person who lights the way in the darkness.

Listen to a preview of Taeyeon's "Galaxy" above while you wait for her full solo comeback, coming up on December 15 at 6 PM KST!

