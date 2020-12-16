Lee Hi brings holiday cheer in 'For You' feat. Crush live MV

Lee Hi has revealed a live music video for "For You" featuring Crush.
In the live MV, Lee Hi and Crush create holiday cheer with a live performance of "For You". The two R&B vocals set the mood for her new romantic winter track with a live band.
Watch Lee Hi's "For You" feat. Crush live MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
