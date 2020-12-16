NCT U drop 'Make A Wish (Birthday Song)' Wuki remix MV teaser

NCT U have dropped a music video teaser for a new remix of "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)".



The MV teaser reveals a preview of the upcoming remix by Wuki of "Make a Wish (Birthday Song)", a track from NCT's second album 'Resonance Pt. 1' featuring Taeyong, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Lucas, Xiaojun, Jaemin, and Shotaro. The Wuki remix is being released as a part of a new project by SM Entertainment's EDM label ScreaM Records, 'iScreaM'.



NCT U's "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)" drops on December 17 KST. Check out the MV teaser above!





