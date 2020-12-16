Super Junior have dropped an epic performance music video for "Burn the Floor".
The MV gives a preview of 2 tracks from Super Junior's upcoming tenth album 'The Renaissance', which also marks their 15th anniversary since debut, and the SM Entertainment give a performance involving lights for "Burn the Floor".
Check out Super Junior's "Burn the Floor" performance MV above and their "Raining Spell for Love" remake MV here if you missed it.
Super Junior 'Burn the Floor' in epic performance MV
