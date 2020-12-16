Super Junior 'Burn the Floor' in epic performance MV

Super Junior have dropped an epic performance music video for "Burn the Floor".



The MV gives a preview of 2 tracks from Super Junior's upcoming tenth album 'The Renaissance', which also marks their 15th anniversary since debut, and the SM Entertainment give a performance involving lights for "Burn the Floor".



Check out Super Junior's "Burn the Floor" performance MV above and their "Raining Spell for Love" remake MV here if you missed it.









