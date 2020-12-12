Lee Hi has revealed her latest teaser clip for "For You" featuring Crush.
In the teaser clip below, Lee Hi takes out a picture frame from a gift box that features a photo of herself and Crush, and it also reveals a preview of her upcoming track "For You", which drops on December 16 KST. From the looks of it, fans can expect a romantic holiday song perfect for winter.
Check out Lee Hi's latest clip for "For You" below.
Lee Hi takes out a picture frame in 'For You' feat. Crush teaser clip
