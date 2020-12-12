Lee Hi takes out a picture frame in 'For You' feat. Crush teaser clip

Lee Hi has revealed her latest teaser clip for "For You" featuring Crush.



In the teaser clip below, Lee Hi takes out a picture frame from a gift box that features a photo of herself and Crush, and it also reveals a preview of her upcoming track "For You", which drops on December 16 KST. From the looks of it, fans can expect a romantic holiday song perfect for winter.



Check out Lee Hi's latest clip for "For You" below.



