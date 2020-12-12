INFINITE's Sunggyu stands in blue fog in 'I'm Cold' MV teaser

INFINITE's Sunggyu has dropped his new music video teaser for "I'm Cold".



In the MV teaser, Sunggyu stands dramatically in a blue fog. "I'm Cold" is the title song of his third mini album 'Inside Me', which is due out on December 14 KST.



Watch Sunggyu's latest "I'm Cold" MV teaser above and his previous one here if you missed it.

