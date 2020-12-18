0

0

News
Posted by beansss 9 minutes ago

Actor Bae Soo Bin divorces his wife 6 years after marriage

AKP STAFF

On December 18, actor Bae Soo Bin's label Origin Entertainment confirmed with various media outlets, "It's true that Bae Soo Bin settled on a divorce with his ex-wife last year. We cannot disclose any more details as it involves the actor's private life."

Actor Bae Soo Bin married his non-celebrity ex-wife back in 2013. The couple wrapped up their divorce in 2019, bringing their marriage to an end after 6 years. 

Meanwhile, Bae Soo Bin most recently starred as a male lead in JTBC drama 'Graceful Friends'.

  1. Bae Soo Bin
0 927 Share Be the first to vote
misc.
Staff Picks: Our Favorite Songs of 2020
7 hours ago   25   6,524
misc.
Staff Picks: Our Favorite Songs of 2020
7 hours ago   25   6,524
misc.
Staff Picks: Our Favorite Songs of 2020
7 hours ago   25   6,524

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND