Actor Bae Soo Bin divorces his wife 6 years after marriage

On December 18, actor Bae Soo Bin's label Origin Entertainment confirmed with various media outlets, "It's true that Bae Soo Bin settled on a divorce with his ex-wife last year. We cannot disclose any more details as it involves the actor's private life."

Actor Bae Soo Bin married his non-celebrity ex-wife back in 2013. The couple wrapped up their divorce in 2019, bringing their marriage to an end after 6 years.

Meanwhile, Bae Soo Bin most recently starred as a male lead in JTBC drama 'Graceful Friends'.

