INFINITE's Sunggyu gives live teaser of 'Inside Me' mini album

INFINITE's Sunggyu has dropped his album highlight medley for 'Inside Me'.

In the preview above, Sunggyu gives a live teaser of his tracks "Inside Me", "I'm Cold", "Fade", "Room", "Divin'", and "Climax", each with different live clips. His third mini album 'Inside Me' is due out on December 14 KST.

Listen to Sunggyu's 'Inside Me' preview above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

