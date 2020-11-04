13

Posted by germainej

TVXQ's Yunho responds to Kwanghee's questions about a girlfriend

TVXQ's Yunho responded to Kwanghee's questions about a girlfriend.

On the November 3rd episode of 'King of Invention', Yunho introduced a new invention for those who can't sleep well. He expressed to Kwanghee, "The theme is 'I can't sleep well.' There are things you have to try, so you can sleep. Or someone can let you lay your head on their arm." 

Kwanghee then responded and laughed, "I think Yunho hyung is dating someone these days. He said that someone could just let you lay on their arm. What does that mean?" The TVXQ member then said, "I can talk openly about this. I don't have a girlfriend."  


Check out Yunho's bed invention episode above!

sejun-the-great
46 minutes ago

LMAO, Kwanghee and Yunho are a hilarious duo.

quark1239512
52 minutes ago

If you guys aren't watching Kwanghee and Yunho's shows, you're missing out. They're hilarious. Kwanghee realizing he's gonna have to go by Yunho filming and will be pulled into another passionate speech when he does and deciding to rush by him killed me.

