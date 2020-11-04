April's Naeun in talks to star in upcoming drama 'Model Taxi'

April's Naeun is in talks to star in the upcoming SBS drama 'Model Taxi'.



On November 4, reports stated, "Naeun is appearing in SBS' 'Model Taxi'. In the drama, she'll be playing self-proclaimed IT expert Go Eun," and her label DSP Media responded, "She's looking over the offer in a positive light."



Based on a webtoon of the same name, 'Model Taxi' tells the story about a taxi driver who takes revenge on behalf of his passengers. Lee Je Hoon is reportedly playing the lead character Kim Dok Gi. After graduating from the Korea Naval Academy and being commissioned as an officer, Kim Do Gi's life turns upside down when his mother is murdered by a serial killer.



'Model Taxi' was written by Oh Sang Ho of 'Code Name: Jackal' and 'Fabricated City', and it'll be directed by PD Park Joon Woo of 'Doctor Detective'.