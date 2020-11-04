20

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

April's Naeun in talks to star in upcoming drama 'Model Taxi'

AKP STAFF

April's Naeun is in talks to star in the upcoming SBS drama 'Model Taxi'.

On November 4, reports stated, "Naeun is appearing in SBS' 'Model Taxi'. In the drama, she'll be playing self-proclaimed IT expert Go Eun," and her label DSP Media responded, "She's looking over the offer in a positive light."

Based on a webtoon of the same name, 'Model Taxi' tells the story about a taxi driver who takes revenge on behalf of his passengers. Lee Je Hoon is reportedly playing the lead character Kim Dok Gi. After graduating from the Korea Naval Academy and being commissioned as an officer, Kim Do Gi's life turns upside down when his mother is murdered by a serial killer.

'Model Taxi' was written by Oh Sang Ho of 'Code Name: Jackal' and 'Fabricated City', and it'll be directed by PD Park Joon Woo of 'Doctor Detective'. 

  1. April
  2. Naeun
3 1,116 Share 83% Upvoted

3

krysica63 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

April is one of my favorite girlgroups, unfortunately underrated among international fans, so I'm going to watch it for sure. I'm still happy April have a good Korean fanbase. My girls deserve lots of love.

Share

1 more reply

0

Kamen_Rider_blac13 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

She is bigger than April

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

SECRET NUMBER
SECRET NUMBER 'Got That Boom' in flashy MV!
6 hours ago   15   3,305
EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
4 days ago   315   127,927

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND