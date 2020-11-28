Netizens are angry with Kim Min Jong for praising 'Garo Sero Institute' YouTubers

Netizens are unhappy that Kim Min Jong praised 'Garo Sero Institute' YouTubers (lawyer Kang Yong Seok and former reporters Kim Se Ui and Kim Yong Ho) on their channel.

On November 28 at 7 PM KST, Kim Min Jong made a guest appearance on the 'Garo Sero Institute' YouTube channel. In the video, Kim Min Jong showed off friendship with lawyer Kang Yong Seok and thanked former reporters Kim Se Ui and Kim Yong Ho for attending his mother's funeral. He then moved on to promote his latest collaboration with a cosmetic company.

However, netizens are angry at Kim Min Jong, a board member at SM Culture & Contents, for showing support for the said YouTube channel because they have targeted many SM Entertainment artists for the views in the past. For instance, the channel called out Super Junior's Heechul recently.

Some of the comments include: "Is this for real? I can't believe he genuinely supports them"

"Regardless of his political stance, he shouldn't have made such a statement as a representative of the label."

"Wow..."

"Is he out of his mind?"

"He approved them to caption him as a board member of SME? Does he know what they did to late Sulli and Heechul?"





