Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Soon-to-debut rookie girl group STAYC is ready for their debut as they release special clip for "Like This" from their single 'Star To A Young Culture'

STAYC is finished gearing up for their debut as they release more teaser videos.

Previously, High Up Entertainment's upcoming girl group gave fans a snippet of their choreography for their title song and released a teaser clip for their title track "So Bad". They will be making their debut in just a day as they release a special clip for the track "Like This".

Their debut single album 'Star To a Young Culture' contains two tracks, "So Bad" and "Like This." STAYC's debut single will be released on November 12! Check out the special clip above and stay tuned for STAYC's debut!

