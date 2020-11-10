Members of Pentagon introduce their new talk show as they will begin their own podcast 'Pentagon's Jack Pod'

The guys of Pentagon will be sitting down for their very own podcast talk show 'Pentagon's Jack Pod'.

On November 11 KST, the boy group released a trailer for the show. In the trailer, the members of Pentagon sat down to explain the show and introduce to fans the podcast that they will be hosting. The members explained using few words saying the show will be something new and fun.

Pentagon's podcast audio will be released on November 11 at 9 AM KST (November 10 at 4 PM PST) on various streaming apps such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, and more.

The video for the podcast will be released on November November 11 at 11 AM KST (November 10 at 6 PM PST) on the YouTube Dive Studio channel. So don't miss out on the fun new show with Pentagon!