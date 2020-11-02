Park Ji Hoon unveils highlight medley teaser for 1st full-length album 'Message'

Park Ji Hoon is getting closer and closer to his latest comeback!

On November 3 KST, the Maroo Entertainment solo artist unveiled the highlight medley for his 1st full-length album 'Message.' In the clip, fans are given a preview of all ten songs on the album, including title track "Gotcha." Notable production credits include rappers Penomeco and Punchnello, who not only appear on the album but also partake in composing and songwriting. Park Ji Hoon will also collaborate with indie duo Sweden Laundry on the song "Scenario," a B-side song that is track 9 on the album.

Meanwhile, 'Message' is set for release on November 4.

Check out the highlight medley above!