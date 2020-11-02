21

9

Teaser
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

TREASURE drops 2nd 'MMM' performance teaser revealing portions of Haruto and Hyunsuk's raps

AKP STAFF

TREASURE has released another performance teaser for their upcoming single!

On November 3 KST, the YG Entertainment boy group unveiled a second performance teaser video for "MMM," the title track off of their 3rd single album 'The First Step: Chapter Three.' In the clip, which captures the 0:18 - 0:36 mark of the song, where rappers Haruto and Hyunsuk take center in the song's choreography.

Meanwhile, 'The First Step: Chapter Three' is set for release on November 6.

Check out the teaser above!

  1. TREASURE
1 1,322 Share 70% Upvoted

2

kxk7,267 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

oh my god I’m stoked this is already hyunsuk’s best verse

Share
EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
2 days ago   309   120,353

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND