Jeon So Mi and Golden Child's Bomin have been chosen as the MC for 'Unite ON: Live Concert'.



'Unite ON: Live Concert' is the finale to the 'On:Hanllyu' festival, and the two will be bringing their bright, youthful energy to the MC. Bomin has experience MCing as the 'Music Bank' MC, and Jeon So Mi has always shown her wit through various shows.

The concert will take place later tonight on the 23rd.