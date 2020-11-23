Davichi will be covering the late Kim Hyun Sik's "My Love By My Side".

The girls are part of the first lineup in the remake album, which features others such as Kyuhyun, The One, Lee Suk Hoon, Seon Woo Jung, and Harim. Davichi will be singing the 'main title' of the remake album. "My Love By My Side" is the title song to the late Kim Hyun Sik's 6th album, released back in 1991, and is one of the most well-known songs by the singer.

Check out the teaser below. The song will be released at 6PM KST on the 25th.

