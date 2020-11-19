MONSTA X reveal making of 'Love Killa' MV

4

MONSTA X have revealed the making of their "Love Killa" music video.

The making-of clip above reveals unseen footage of MONSTA X' filming of their MV as well as the members' commentary. "Love Killa" is the title song of the group's third full album 'Fatal Love'.

Watch MONSTA X's "Love Killa" making-of video above and their MV here if you missed it.

