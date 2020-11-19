Jessica opens up about her reaction to hate comments

Jessica opened up about her reaction to hate comments.



On the November 18th Q&A video posted on her YouTube channel 'Jessica Jung', the former Girls' Generation member answered questions from fans, including her feelings on malicious comments. When asked what she prefers doing most career-wise, Jessica expressed, "I can't answer that. I'm passionate about everything I do. I think I'm lucky. I recently published a book called 'Shine', and the world of publishing is very different... Music is my center. I can't imagine myself without it."



As for the driving force that cheers her up, Jessica said, "On days when I'm not enthusiastic about everything, I go to social media and read comments that cheer me on. To relieve stress after work, I drink a glass of wine and take a bath." On hate comments, she shared, "I'm usually the type who just lets it pass over me, but when someone provokes me, it just makes me think, 'You don't think I could do this?' It makes me want to achieve it. I do get hurt, but I think it becomes something that drives me."



Jessica further revealed her latest dream is to create a line of shoes. Check out her Q&A video above!