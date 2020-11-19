Seventeen's Dino takes on 'Thin White Lies' for latest 'Dino's Danceology'

Seventeen's Dino has revealed the latest video for his choreography series 'Dino's Danceology'.



In the video above, Dino reveals his self-made choreography for "Thin White Lies" from Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer's 2020 album 'Calm'. The Seventeen member takes the stage solo under the spotlight.



Watch Dino's latest 'Danceology' video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.