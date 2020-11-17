MONSTA X get into 'BEASTMODE' in dance practice video

MONSTA X have dropped their dance practice video for "BEASTMODE".



In the dance practice video above, MONSTA X and their dance crew went over the powerful choreography for the track. "BEASTMODE" is the title song of the group's third full album 'Fatal Love', which featured "Love Killa" as the title song.



Watch MONSTA X' "BEASTMODE" dance practice video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.