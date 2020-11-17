BTS sit around the fire in 'Life Goes On' MV teaser

BTS have dropped their music video teaser for "Life Goes On".



In the MV teaser, BTS sit around a fire and get comfy in front of the TV together. "Life Goes On" is the title track of the Big Hit Entertainment group's upcoming album 'BE', which is set to drop on November 20 KST.



Check out BTS' "Life Goes On" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



