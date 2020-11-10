HyunA shows off her unique whimsical fashion at the supermarket

HyunA continues to update her fans through her social media as she posted various photos of her day.



On November 10th, HyunA posted a series of photos of herself without any captions. In the photos, she revealed her unique whimsical fashion as she visited the mart.







In the photo, HyunA wore a large hoodie sweater under a white and black dress, showing off her unique fashion style. The hoodie and dress seem mismatched but HyunA was able to present it as couture fashion.



HyunA's playful personality oozed through the photos as she poses in front of the camera. On this day, she shared with fans that she had visited the mart to get milk by posting more photos of herself with two milk cartons in her arms.





HyunA continues to communicate and keep her fans updated through social media.