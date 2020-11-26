9

Kim Chung Ha shows off her moves in 'Dream of You (feat. R3HAB)' performance video

Kim Chung Ha has dropped the performance video for "Dream of You"!

On November 27 at noon KST, Kim Chung Ha finally revealed the long-awaited single "Dream of You". The singer teamed up with Moroccan-Dutch DJ R3HAB for "Dream of You".

Watch Kim Chung Ha's "Dream of You" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

