EXO's Kai drops a highlight medley for his solo debut album 'KAI (开)'

EXO's Kai has revealed a highlight medley for his solo debut mini-album 'KAI (开)'.



Just 3 days before his solo debut, Kai revealed a highlight medley for his upcoming release.

'KAI (开)' will feature a total of 6 tracks including "Hello Stranger", "Reason", "Amnesia", "Nothing on Me", "Ride or Die", and the title track "Mmmh".



He will be the fifth EXO member to make a solo debut following Baekhyun, Chen, Suho, and Lay with his first mini-album 'KAI (开)', which is set to release on November 30 at 6 PM KST.



Check out the video above. Which song are you looking forward to hearing the most?