5

5

Teaser
Posted by olmal 32 minutes ago

EXO's Kai drops a highlight medley for his solo debut album 'KAI (开)'

AKP STAFF

EXO's Kai has revealed a highlight medley for his solo debut mini-album 'KAI (开)'.

Just 3 days before his solo debut, Kai revealed a highlight medley for his upcoming release.
'KAI (开)' will feature a total of 6 tracks including "Hello Stranger", "Reason", "Amnesia", "Nothing on Me", "Ride or Die", and the title track "Mmmh".

He will be the fifth EXO member to make a solo debut following Baekhyun, Chen, Suho, and Lay with his first mini-album 'KAI (开)', which is set to release on November 30 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the video above. Which song are you looking forward to hearing the most?

  1. EXO
  2. Kai
1 597 Share 50% Upvoted

0

muffins18148 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Wow I really love it he did such an amazing job. Kia is really great. It was like I was watching a movie.👏👏👏😁

Share
Big Bang, GFriend (Girlfriend), Girls
10 songs every K-pop fan knows (part 1)
5 hours ago   31   12,118
TEEN TOP, Ricky
TEEN TOP's Ricky to enlist early next year
2 hours ago   4   723

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND